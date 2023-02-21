Lucid Group (LCID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

LCID opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCID. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 725.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.