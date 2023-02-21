Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $2.46

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.31. Lufax shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 3,287,755 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Lufax Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Lufax by 2.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lufax by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

