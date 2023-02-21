LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. 106,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,394. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $16.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust
About LXP Industrial Trust
LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
- Which ‘MATANA’ Stocks Have the Most Upside?
- Mobileye: Can This Self-Driving Leader Benefit from the AI Boom?
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.