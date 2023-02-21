LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. 106,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,394. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $16.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

About LXP Industrial Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

