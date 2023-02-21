Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 82,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 866,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
LYEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
