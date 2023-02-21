Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 82,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 866,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

LYEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 761,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

