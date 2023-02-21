MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Set at C$29.00 by TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$29.00 price objective on MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Pi Financial raised shares of MAG Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.42.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver stock opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 26.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About MAG Silver

In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,221,182. In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,221,182. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 16,842 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total transaction of C$354,827.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,256,488.14. Insiders have sold a total of 68,242 shares of company stock worth $1,418,427 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

