MAGIC Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $385.49 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00007581 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. MAGIC has a market cap of $385.49 million and approximately $212.09 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,380,905 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

