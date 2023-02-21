Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

MGNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MGNI traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. 1,274,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,029. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Magnite has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.89.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Magnite Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 555.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magnite by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 262,869 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35,988 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 57,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.