Mane Global Capital Management LP Increases Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mane Global Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,278 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up about 2.4% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $14,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD stock traded down $8.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,855,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,329. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

