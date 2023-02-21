Mane Global Capital Management LP Makes New $19.86 Million Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 144,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,855,000. J. M. Smucker makes up about 3.3% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of J. M. Smucker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,420. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

