Mane Global Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 147,114 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 147,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,000. JD.com makes up 1.2% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.12. 12,194,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,396,909. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.73 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.