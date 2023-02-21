Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.04. The company had a trading volume of 201,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,817. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.42. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $158.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 87.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

