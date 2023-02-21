Manifold Finance (FOLD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for about $35.28 or 0.00141737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

