Marathon Digital (MARA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Marathon Digital to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

MARA opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $899.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

