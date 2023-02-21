Marathon Digital (MARA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARAGet Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Marathon Digital to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

MARA opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $899.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Earnings History for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

