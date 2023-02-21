Marathon Digital (MARA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Marathon Digital to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.
Marathon Digital Stock Performance
MARA opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $899.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
