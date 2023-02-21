MARBLEX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.95 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $56.95 million and $1.78 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00006551 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00418850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.45 or 0.27745539 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.64775477 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,014,397.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

