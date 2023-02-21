Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after buying an additional 137,324 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,022,062,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,892,145,000 after buying an additional 39,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.11. 756,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,004. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $344.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

