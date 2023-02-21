Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.46 and last traded at C$6.53. Approximately 44,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 54,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Maverix Metals Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.29. The stock has a market cap of C$962.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

