McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $269.62. 1,005,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,701. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.33. The firm has a market cap of $197.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.