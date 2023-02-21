Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$320.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.30 million. Medifast also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.75-2.40 EPS.

MED traded down $9.87 on Tuesday, hitting $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 451,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,083. Medifast has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $197.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

MED has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

