Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.30 million.

Medifast Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSE:MED traded down $9.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.44. 447,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.17. Medifast has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $197.19.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Medifast

MED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.