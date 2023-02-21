Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBINP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.49. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.