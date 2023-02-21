Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Meridian Bioscience Price Performance

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 16.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

