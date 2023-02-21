Metahero Tops 1-Day Volume of $745,058.17 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $27.81 million and $745,058.17 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.33 or 0.01288906 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013787 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00034403 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.62 or 0.01618114 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars.

