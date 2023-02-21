Metawar (METAWAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $131.50 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $131.50 million and approximately $1.28 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metawar has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One Metawar token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00414775 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,727.94 or 0.27475446 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00064127 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

