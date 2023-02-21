Metawar Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.28 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metawar has a market capitalization of $131.46 million and $1.28 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metawar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.83 or 0.00418102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,811.46 or 0.27695820 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Metawar

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00064127 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metawar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metawar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.