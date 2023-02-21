Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Position Raised by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Methanex by 26.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Trading Down 3.0 %

Methanex stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Methanex’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEOH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

Methanex Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.