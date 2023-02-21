MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $166.71 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $37.48 or 0.00152484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $166.71 million and approximately $10.65 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 39.57684185 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $7,041,912.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

