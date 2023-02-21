MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife Price Performance

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

