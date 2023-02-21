Midas (MIDAS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.77 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. Midas has a market cap of $3.77 million and $1,767.31 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Midas token can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00005972 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Midas Token Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.43803742 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $83.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

