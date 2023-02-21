Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Millrock Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.68.

Get Millrock Resources alerts:

Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.07 million for the quarter.

Millrock Resources Company Profile

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millrock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.