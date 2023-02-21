Mina (MINA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $98.23 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Mina has a total market capitalization of $846.54 million and approximately $98.23 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 845,368,998 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 845,159,887.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.04104342 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $98,359,667.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

