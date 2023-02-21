Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Cap Hits $11.93 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $11.93 million and $19.27 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

