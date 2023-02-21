Mizuho Begins Coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

GEHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $73.95.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.