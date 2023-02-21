Mizuho Begins Coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
GEHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance
Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $73.95.
About GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
