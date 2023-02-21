Mizuho Raises Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $45.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after buying an additional 818,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 792,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 580,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.