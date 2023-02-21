MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 8,317 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

Medtronic stock opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

