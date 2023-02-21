MML Investors Services LLC Buys 10,356 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $19,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,006,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.5% in the third quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 77,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $906,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

