MML Investors Services LLC Has $20.91 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 663,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $20,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

