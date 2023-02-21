MOBOX Price Tops $0.60 on Major Exchanges (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $108.24 million and $74.78 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00419338 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.27777702 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,332,107 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

