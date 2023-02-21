Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Sells $229,722.24 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,556 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $229,722.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 152,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Christopher Lyon sold 1,838 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $71,461.44.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $401,412.43.

Model N Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Model N stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 261,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,811. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Model N by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 61.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile



Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

