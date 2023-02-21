Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,121,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,683,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

