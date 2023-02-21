Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.63. 1,054,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,728. The firm has a market cap of $190.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $141.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC raised their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

