Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
Moody’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moody’s to earn $11.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.
Moody’s Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:MCO opened at $301.45 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 126.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moody’s (MCO)
- Mobileye: Can This Self-Driving Leader Benefit from the AI Boom?
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.