Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Moody’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moody’s to earn $11.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

NYSE:MCO opened at $301.45 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 126.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

