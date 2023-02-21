Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) is Blackstone Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Blackstone Inc. trimmed its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,954,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,620,193 shares during the period. Mplx comprises 6.1% of Blackstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blackstone Inc. owned about 5.48% of Mplx worth $1,649,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 49.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mplx by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,272. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.45. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Further Reading

