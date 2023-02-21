MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$71.14.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTY opened at C$65.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 17.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.11. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$45.20 and a 12-month high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

MTY Food Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

