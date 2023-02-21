Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nabors Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.29.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.79. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after buying an additional 59,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

