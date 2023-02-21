Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nabors Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.29.
Nabors Industries Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.79. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
