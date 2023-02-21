Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 4,686 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 219,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.88. 87,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,435. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.