Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,406,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $59.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.