Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 5,391 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. 1,537,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,208,732. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64.

