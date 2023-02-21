Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.55. 5,899,167 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55.

