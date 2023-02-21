Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.60. 1,173,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,202. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.90 and its 200-day moving average is $149.26. The company has a market capitalization of $268.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

