Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 11,596 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 254.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Barclays began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.22. 40,277,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,533,938. The firm has a market cap of $646.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.